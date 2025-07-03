Photo exhibition planned for Shirehall as campaigners step up efforts to save 'superbly designed' building

Shrewsbury Civic Society said its collection of rare Shirehall snaps and artwork will showcase the now vacant public building at its best - and serve as a reminder of the building's historical importance while the future of the building is being decided.

The exhibition, set to be held at Bear Steps Hall in Shrewsbury from Tuesday, July 8, will include rare photographs of Shirehall and a display of modern work from artists who see the the building as a "shining example of the finest modernist architecture" in the county.

Campaigners have been working to save Shirehall in Shrewsbury since Shropshire Council declared it "not fit for purpose" in 2023, announcing its intention to move its workforce to the Guildhall in the centre of Shrewsbury.

Shirehall

The then Conservative-run council said it would cost in excess of £30 million to refurbish the building to modern standards, a figure disputed by campaigners.

Modernist architecture campaign group the Twentieth Century Society has included the council's former headquarters on a list of 'at risk' buildings, but last month Shropshire Council's new Liberal Democrat administration said it was "re-examining" the future of the building.

"The photographs show in wonderful detail the various parts of the building complex which combine to present a superbly designed and functional Shirehall," said Simon Beedles, trustee of Shrewsbury Civic Society.

"They show the building as it was designed in the 1960s, an iconic architectural statement showing how Shropshire was reflecting the boldness of the age, the freedom of expression, the shedding of austerity and the desire to be imaginative.

"By ensuring there is no demolition of Shropshire’s Shirehall the impressive building in the photographs should remain as a bold 20th century architectural statement yet one adaptable for reuse by generations to come. The exhibition shows how Shropshire can be very proud of its Shirehall."

As part of the exhibition, eight artists have been inspired by the building to produce a selection of images in different styles and materials. The society says the images have been created especially for the exhibition and demonstrate the interest in and appreciation of Shirehall.

The free exhibition runs from Tuesday, July 8 until Saturday, July 19 between 10am and 4pm.