Shrewsbury and Wrexham's Catholic leaders welcome appointment of 'scholarly' new Pope

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

In the 13th century, it took nearly three years to choose the successor to Pope Clement IV. On Thursday afternoon (May 8), after just two days, the Conclave elected Cardinal Robert Prevost as the 267th Bishop of Rome.

Aged 69, Cardinal Prevost is the first North American to be elected to the role and will be known as Pope Leo XIV.

Speaking to a crowd of 40,000 people in St Peter's Square in the Vatican City, Pope Leo XIV brought a "greeting of peace" encouraging people to "build bridges".

His appointment has been welcomed by Catholics around the West Midlands, including here in Shropshire.

Roman Catholic Bishop of Shrewsbury, Mark Davies said: "The Diocese of Shrewsbury welcomes our new Holy Father, Pope Leo XIV as the Successor of the Apostle Peter, we promise him all our prayers in his service of the Universal Church."

Bishop of Shrewsbury Mark Davies pictured here at Shrewsbury Cathedral

Bishop of Wrexham, Peter M. Brignall, said: "I rejoice with the whole Church at the election of [Cardinal Prevost] as the next Bishop of Rome and as Pope the 266th successor to St Peter.

"He is the first Augustinian Pope and the second from the Americas but now from North America, though with extensive pastoral experience gained in South America.

"Taking the name Leo, he acknowledges the important place of his predecessor Leo XIII (1878-1903), whose prestige and influence led to a great spread of the Church in the USA.

Bishop of Wrexham Peter Brignall

"With his scholarly background of and leadership in the Order of Saint Augustine combined with his missionary and evangelising experience I see him giving the Church both continuity and continued renewal.

"Most recently and to date he has been Prefect of the Dicastery of Bishops and President of the Pontifical Commission for Latin America.

"He is to be assured of the prayers and fidelity of the Church of Wrexham; may he be blessed and inspired with the wisdom of the Holy Spirit and know good health and peace throughout his Papacy."