As Halloween approaches here are 5 spooky Shropshire encounters – as told by locals

Away from the haunted tours and hammed up TV hunts many people have had what they think was an unexplainable brush with the paranormal.

From ghostly figures dressed in grey to black shadowy apparitions, Shropshire Star readers have been sharing the times that they felt the presence of the poltergeist.

Writing on Facebook Rhiannon Hughes, told of her husband's chilling Shropshire encounter with a 'hollow' figure – and how it stays with him to this day.

She said: "My husband saw a ghost in Cupre Hollow between Leaton and Fitz Bank on the way to Montford Bridge.