'I'm so proud' MP congratulates Shrewsbury restaurant's award success

Frankwell-based Third Place has won the National Curry Awards' Best Restaurant in Shropshire for the third time.

Third Place Indian Restaurant in Shrewsbury have won Restaurant of the Year 2024 for Shropshire in the National Curry Awards..

The awards were founded to celebrate the successes of the UK’s £5 billion curry industry, with the restaurant having won it in previously in 2019 and 2023.

The team at Third Place picked up their award at the House of Lords on Monday at a ceremony attended by a host of MPs, including Julia Buckley, MP for Shrewsbury.

Manager Mahfuz Raha said the award represented the hard work put in by the team at the Shrewsbury restaurant.

He said: “We have won three times now due to the hard work and effort by the team, and being part of the community in Shrewsbury.

”It was great to visit the House of Lords to meet Julia Buckley and the rest of the MPs.”

Julia Buckley said during the awards night: “I've only been here since July but I am so proud that a restaurant from my constituency has been here several years in a row.”

Speaking to all the curry houses shortlisted at the ceremony at the House Of Lords, she added: “It has been an absolute pleasure and honour to join you today hear about the incredible work you are doing in each of your towns and your entrepreneurship.

“We are indebted to you for your contribution to our communities, culture and your fabulous cuisines.”