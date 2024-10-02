'Get your delivery': QR codes stickers advertising cannabis for sale appear in Shrewsbury
Stickers brazenly advertising the sale of cannabis have started to appear on the streets of Shrewsbury.
Plus
By David Tooley
Published
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The stickers include a QR code. In other parts of the country, such QR codes have sent smartphone users to sites selling drugs.
One spotted on a lamppost on a busy walking route in Shrewsbury shows a picture of a cannabis plant leaf with a QR code underneath. It invites people to 'get your delivery'.