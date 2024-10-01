Railway line between Wolverhampton and Shrewsbury reopens after two days of flooding
A major rail line connecting Shropshire and the Black Country has reopened after flooding had cancelled services along the route.
West Midlands Railway confirmed on social media on Tuesday morning that the Shrewsbury to Wolverhampton line had reopened following flooding at the station since Sunday.
Heavy rain in the region over the weekend had caused services through Shrewsbury to be cancelled across Monday, with rail replacement bus services in place, and cancellations had remained in place through the night while a safety inspection was carried out.
A spokesman for West Midlands Railway said: "The Shrewsbury to Wolverhampton line has reopened.
"After flooding yesterday, the situation has been rectified and normal service has resumed.
"We thank you for your patience and apologise for any inconvenience."