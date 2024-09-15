Rock and blues couple from Shropshire scoop international award

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Ritchie Dave Porter and Debra Susan from near Shrewsbury have won the silver award for the best 'International Duo Of The Year 2024' at the International Singer-Songwriters Association Awards on August 24.

The pair who got married last year in October jetted out to the USA last month attending the Sandy Springs Performing Arts Centre and leaving the red carpet with an award in their hands.

The duo got together during 2020 after Ritchie was "incredibly impressed" by Debra's vocals, and they have since released an album together and more than 15 singles - hitting the charts on Australian radio stations.

Ritchie Dave Porter and Debra Susan in Atlanta after winning their award

Just an hour after they got married, Ritchie, 54, and Debra, 53, recorded a music video for their single 'We're getting married in the morning', and Ritchie, who has been playing the guitar since the age of 11, even played Debra down the isle.

The Shropshire rock and blues couple have played all around the country including at Congleton and Nantwich Blues and Jazz festivals, and are set to be appearing in their home county very soon.

Ritchie was delighted to have been recognised last month, at what he says is the 'Oscars' in their industry.

He said: "It was an incredible experience.

"We were very pleased when we were nominated as finalists.

"We went with no idea that we were going to win. All we knew that it was like the Oscar's of the independent music business.

"We were very lucky that people liked us enough to win.

"I couldn't have done it without her (Debra).

"Now we are a team and writing and recording and performing together it's going from strength to strength that isn't too bad for a couple in their 50's."

Ritchie Dave Porter and Debra Susan collecting their award

The pair have appeared on TV in the USA, on radio stations around the world, and in rock and blues magazines in the UK including Blues in Britain.

They got together after Ritchie invited Debra around for a coffee and was impressed at her quick thinking and lyrics to a song that he played her.

"I didn't want to sing anymore," said Ritchie. "I wanted to concentrate on being a guitar player like Jeff beck or Jimmy page, and get someone to do the Robert plant bit."

They both have their own roles in the duo as Ritchie writes the chord structures, riffs and solos on the guitar for their songs while Debra writes the lyrics and vocal melodies.

The couple's award

And, the internationally recognised couple will be playing across Shropshire during the next few months, appearing at the Combermere Arms in Whitchurch on Friday, September 27 from 9pm, at the Old Street Tavern in Ludlow on October 11 from 8pm, and they are playing a Halloween Special at The Lodge in Weston Rhyn, Oswestry.

Further information on the rock and blues couple can be found on their website.