Pupils and staff celebrate as £16 million new school building opens for term start

Pupils and teachers at a Shrewsbury secondary school have been celebrating after being welcomed into a new building, which has opened its doors for the first time.

By Richard Williams
Published

Belvidere School's £16 million state-of-the-art three story building is constructed on the existing playing fields and replaces the current school, which is set to be demolished and replaced with a new car park and sports pitches.

The 900-place three-storey school accommodates the academy's cohort of 11-16 year-olds along with SEN classrooms and facilities. It also has all the latest green innovations including solar panels on the roof.

Planning permission for the school was granted in 2021 after Shropshire Council's northern planning committee backed the proposals for the new school as part of the government's £1 billion School Replacement Programme that targeted 50 schools across the country.

