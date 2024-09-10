Shrewsbury's MP among those who did not vote for winter fuel payment cut

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Julia Buckley, who was elected in July, was one of 53 Labour MPs who either abstained or failed to vote for the government motion that will see winter fuel payments axed for pensioners not on pensioner credit.

Eight ministers were among those who did not register a vote but those are expected to have been approved by the PM to miss the ballot and one Labour MP, John Trickett, voted against the government.

The motion to cut the winter fuel payments will go ahead after a total of 348 MPs backed the government, with 228 supporting the opposition motion in Tuesday's vote.

Julia Buckley has been asked for comment.