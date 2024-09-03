Forests could be set for burst of autumn colour

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

These leaves, now full of sugars, could result in a spectacular autumn display.

However, just how vibrant the autumn colours will be is dependent on the weather over the coming months.

Data from the Met Office shows that most regions of England had more rain than usual during winter and spring.

While too much rain in autumn can delay colour change and cause leaves to drop early, the abundant water in spring has helped trees to grow well and produce many sugar-rich leaves.

This suggests there could be a rainbow of colour in the nation’s forests this year.

Foresty England says there could be a burst of colour in the nation's forests this autumn. Picture: Paul Groom

For the best autumn colours, there also needs to be plenty of sunshine during late summer and early autumn.

If September and October bring lots of sunshine, there should be a beautiful display of colour.

Andrew Smith, Forestry England Director of Westonbirt Arboretum said: "Trees produce sugars through photosynthesis, a process that needs plenty of water, sunlight and carbon dioxide. This year’s abundant rainfall that has helped our forest trees grow well and produce lots of leaves full of sugars. However, for a truly spectacular display, we also need to have plenty of sunshine during late summer and early autumn. If September and October bring sunny weather, we should see a stunning array of colours in the nation’s forests this year."

Weather conditions also influence when we start to notice autumn colour.

With a changing climate, Forestry England are noticing changes happening a little later with colours extending way into November.

Forestry England is in charge of a number of sites in Shropshire, including Mortimer Forest, Haughmond Hill, Eastridge Woods, and Hopton Wood.

Andrew added: "Leaf change is triggered by environmental cues like shorter days and cooler temperatures. Although we’ve had lots of rain this year, our seasons have been warmer. If the warm weather continues, the leaves will stay green for longer, delaying the start of autumn colour. However, if it suddenly gets cold after a warm period, the leaves could start to change colour quickly.”

With a warming climate and changing rainfall patterns, Forestry England expert Andrew Smith adds that we are likely to continue to see changes to the nation’s forests and the autumn colours we enjoy.

He said: "Autumn’s foliage displays are certainly affected by the weather. For best colour we’d ideally have sunny days in autumn and also cool nights. These conditions accentuate leaf colour. However, extreme weather events, such as early heavy frosts or strong storms, can cause loss of leaves before they reach peak colour.

"Climate change also creates longer-term threats to our trees. Warmer temperatures can stress trees, making them more vulnerable to pests like the oak processionary moth and diseases like acute oak decline. Additionally, climate change also promotes the spread of tree diseases. Together, these impacts can result in less vibrant and shorter autumn displays. In extreme cases such as chalara ash dieback, we risk losing entire trees or treescapes along with all the other benefits that trees bring for wildlife, people and climate.”

Forestry England is inviting everyone to visit the nation’s forests this autumn and people can visit www.forestryengland.uk to find a forest near them.