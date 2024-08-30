Workplace health checks to be funded by £180k for councils

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Department of Health & Social Care says that Shropshire is set to receive more than £180,000 to provide life-saving health checks – helping to save people from diseases such as heart, kidney and diabetes.

Telford & Wrekin Council will receive £113,272 and Shropshire Council will get £68,100.

In Telford & Wrekin it will pay for 2,500 checks, and 1,350 in Shropshire.

The NHS Health Checks workplace programme, worth £6.6million across the country, will see Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin Councils partner with local employers to offer comprehensive heart health checks that can detect the preventable causes of heart disease, stroke, diabetes and kidney disease, as well some cases of dementia.

The checks, which can be completed quickly and easily for employees at work, record a range of information about each patient, which is then used to determine their cardiovascular risk.

Employers from a range of professions will take part in the programme, including those from the building sector, hospitality and transport sectors and the social care sector.

The Department of Health said the announcement is part of the Health and Social Care Secretary's "commitment to supporting the government's mission to boost economic growth by improving the health of the nation".

The department also said that with every check providing the equivalent of an NHS appointment, they will save thousands of hours of valuable NHS time, helping to cut waiting lists.

Andrew Gwynne, Minister for Public Health and Prevention, said: "We know so many deadly diseases can be avoided if we seek help in enough time. That’s why we’re working to improve access to treatment while also taking steps to address the preventable causes of cardiovascular disease.

“This innovative new programme is an important step towards community-focused healthcare and supporting economic productivity through improving health, shifting the focus from treatment to prevention, easing the strain on the NHS and helping people to live well for longer.”

More than 16 million people are eligible for an NHS Health Check, but current data shows that only around 40 per cent of those invited went on to complete one.

This is especially true for men, who are less likely to get early help but who are more likely to develop cardiovascular disease at an earlier age than women.

The health checks are being funded by the Department of Health and Social Care

The Department of Health said the new programme will aim to reach more people through their place of work and make it more convenient for people to understand and improve their cardiovascular health.

People aged 40 to 74 who have not received an NHS Health Check in the last five years can speak to their GP or local council public health team to find out if they are eligible, and where they can access a check.

Councillor Louise Gittins, Chair of the Local Government Association said: "Health checks can save lives. They can prevent people from developing largely preventable diseases, such as heart disease, cancer, Type 2 diabetes and liver disease.

“Councils are exploring new ways to boost uptake, targeting individuals or communities at increased risk, and using proactive outreach programs to get into those communities who are less likely to attend their general practice.

“However, there is more that can be done, and by partnering council and employers, we can make sure more people get a health check and hopefully prevent illness later on.”