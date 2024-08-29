Car dealer helps rev up food charity's fundraising with collection tin donation

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Greenhous Group has donated 50 tins to Shrewsbury Food Hub.

Money raised via collection tins helps the charity rescue surplus food from local suppliers and re-distribute it to over 60 charities and community groups in Shrewsbury.

Cherry Teearu, fundraiser for the charity, said: “We are being invited to attend more and more events in our community and we are building relationships with lots of local businesses, who ‘host’ our collection tins for customers to donate into. Because of this, we needed more collection tins, and the cost of more tins would have been an additional cost to our charity.

"We want to say a huge thank you to Greenhous Group for supporting us with new collection tins. Having corporate support and sponsorship on some of these items that create hidden costs to our charity really helps us keep our costs low, so we can put more towards rescuing surplus food for our community.”

Matthew Jones, chief information officer at Greenhous Group, visited the Shrewsbury Food Hub depot to see the new collection tins before they are distributed around the town.

He said: “Supporting the Shrewsbury Food Hub aligns perfectly with our commitment to the local community and our wider environmental strategy. We're pleased to contribute to their important work and thank the team for the insightful tour of their depot and their dedication to reducing food waste.”

Find out more about how your local business could support Shrewsbury Food Hub online at shrewsburyfoodhub.org.uk/support-us/corporate-partnerships or email info@shrewsburyfoodhub.org.uk.