Revealed: What happened on Claremont Street in Shrewsbury as suspected stolen vehicle collides with police car

Police have arrested four men after a suspected stolen vehicle collided with a police car in Shrewsbury town centre.

By Luke Powell
West Mercia Police say a suspected stolen vehicle collided with a police car on Claremont Street last night (Thursday) at around 7pm.

Three men aged 20, 19 and 17 were arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle. A fourth 19-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, failing to stop, taking a vehicle without consent, and driving with excess drugs in their system.

