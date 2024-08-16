Revealed: What happened on Claremont Street in Shrewsbury as suspected stolen vehicle collides with police car

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

West Mercia Police say a suspected stolen vehicle collided with a police car on Claremont Street last night (Thursday) at around 7pm.

Three men aged 20, 19 and 17 were arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle. A fourth 19-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, failing to stop, taking a vehicle without consent, and driving with excess drugs in their system.