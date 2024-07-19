Beloved Shrewsbury school caretaker surprised with 425 mini-me's at retirement send-off

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Described as one of the last "great school caretakers", Leslie Jones, 66, has been the all-round handyman at Coleham Primary School in Shrewsbury for the last 12 years.

Not just known for his painting, decorating, sweeping and football retrieving, Mr Jones has earned a reputation for the starring role he plays in the school's yearly Christmas music videos.

During his time at the Shrewsbury primary, he's embodied - among other things - The Grinch, Simon Cowell, a snowman and James Bond.

The popular videos made by staff and students have attracted thousands of views online, and the Liverpudlian Mr Jones is at the heart of every one of them.