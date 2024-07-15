'This was meant to be my dream home': Residents angry at 'desolate' unfinished new-build estate

Some of the homeowners on Taylor Wimpey's Lilly Hay estate near Emstrey, Shrewsbury, moved in five years ago, paying up to £550,000 for their modern, new build homes, yet outside their front door, very few of the roads and pavements on the estate have been finished.

Residents have said the roads have no top layer of asphalt, are uneven, and are full of pot holes that are damaging their cars. While mothers can't use pushchairs on the unfinished paths so have to walk in the road.

This is despite a second phase of the development nearing completion at the other end of the estate that has its roads and paths all finished.

Lin Glover, who bought her £360,000 home on Lily Hay in 2021, said not only are the roads and pavements incomplete but grass areas were overgrown, there were issues with the electrics and the estate was "desolate".

Lin Glover and Hattie the dog, showing us around the Lily Hay Estate in Shrewsbury

She said: “This is the third new build home I have bought in my life and I've never experienced problems like this. I'm nearly 70 and this was meant to my dream home on a dream estate but it has turned into a nightmare.

“I moved here three years ago but some people have been in their houses in phase one since December 2019 so have been here five years, yet the roads and pavements are not finished all these years on.