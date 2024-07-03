Archaeologists on the hunt for temple as Roman city prepares for excavation

This month, archaeological excavations will get underway in the heart of the Roman City of Wroxeter.

A team of archaeologists will be excavating the centre of what was once known as Viroconium, one of the largest cities in the Roman province of Britannia.

They will be opening up a series of evaluation trenches to the north of Wroxeter’s forum, a possible location for the city’s main Civic Temple.

The Wroxeter Farm excavation is a collaborative project involving English Heritage, the University of Birmingham, Vianova Archaeology & Heritage Services and Albion Archaeology.