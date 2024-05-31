Shrewsbury teacher died after falling from camper van on the A5

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Sheila Alexandra Warner, aged 61, fell from the vehicle near Junction 7 for Wellington at around 9.35am on May 16.

An inquest into her death, which was opened at Shirehall, Shrewsbury, was told that Mrs Warner was airlifted to the major trauma unit at Royal Stoke University Hospital, but despite the best efforts of medics, she died at the hospital the next day on May 17. Her body was identified via routine hospital identification.

Mrs Warner was a teacher who lived in Armoury Gardens, which runs between Wenlock Road and London Road in Shrewsbury.

Heath Westerman, deputy coroner for Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, adjourned the inquest to September 20 this year.

The westbound carriageway on the A5 was closed between Junction 7 and Preston Island in Shrewsbury for almost six hours after the incident while police investigations took place.