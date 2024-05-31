Battle of Shrewsbury reenactment festival cancelled for lack of funds

The popular, free-to-attend event has been cancelled for this year after falling short by £2,500 needed to let the battle commence.

The Battle of Shrewsbury medieval weekend was scheduled to take place on July 27 and 28, but has been cancelled due to an increase in costs for vital facilities such as first aid, toilets, and insurance, as well as marketing.

The reenactment of the 1403 battle relies on donations and funding from local businesses and organisations from further afield for support, but despite their contributions, organiser Matthew Howard has been forced to postpone this year's showcase - though he has promised to make next year's battle 'bigger and better'.

The reenactments are normally held at the Battlefield 1403 farm shop site, and more than 200 people fought in last year's battle which attracted more than 1,000 spectators on each day.

The event sees the reenactment of two battles - the 1402 Battle of Homildon Hill, and the 1403 Battle of Shrewsbury - and features demonstrations of archery and cookery, as well as opportunities to try on armour.

Organiser Matthew, from Buxton, attended Harper Adams University near Newport where he studied countryside management and tourism. The 34-year-old went on a trip to the battlefield and was inspired to set up the event to commemorate the Battle of Shrewsbury's anniversary.

Matthew was gutted to cancel what would have been the fifth showcase of the battle, with attendees from the USA and France preparing to fly in.

He said: "Growing year-on-year the costs have increased, with current economic aspects things have gone up in price.

"We are now working ahead for next year, confirming the dates and planning ahead to make it bigger and better.

"We’re looking at doing smaller events around the town to spread awareness.

"We have an an international following now which is good. A few were about to get flight tickets.

"The battle is a key piece of British history that's often forgotten and it influenced a lot of things like the Wars of the Roses."

A crowdfunding page has been set-up to contribute towards next year's event. More than £600 has been raised so far.

The battle reenactment was set-up to educate people about the fight and its history.

The clash where Lancastrian King, Henry IV, fought a rebel army from Northumberland, led by Sir Henry Percy, is believed to have taken place at what is now the village of Battlefield on the outskirts of Shrewsbury.

The battle was the first in which English archers fought each other on home soil, and to Matthew's 'surprise', he finds people would prefer to play the role of the 'Hotspurs' during the reenactment, despite their losses and Sir Henry Percy's demise.

Matthew said: "More people want to be on the Hotspur side, who failed - they all want to be on the losing side."