New radiotherapy ‘bunker’ planned for Shrewsbury hospital

Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital Trust(SaTH) have applied for full planning application to build a new Linear Accelerator (Linac) bunker at the Radiotherapy Department at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital.

If approved, the scheme would see the existing radiotherapy area extended to house an additional linear accelerator machine, which targets cancerous tumours with high-energy x-rays or electrons.

The hospital trust says the new machine would not be an expansion of the service – but would allow the department to continue to deliver the life-saving treatment to the same number of patients when one of the other three machines on site is taken down for maintenance or repair.