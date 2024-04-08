New destinations and other changes for on-demand Shrewsbury bus service

Shropshire Council says it has seen passenger numbers increase for its Connect On-Demand and it has now started to serve a new area - Lyth Bank and Old Coppice.

Shropshire Connect On-Demand was launched in December 2023, initially in two zones, and with plans in place to expand the service on a zone-by-zone basis.

It has replaced the 544 (Shrewsbury to Lyth Hill) and 546 (Shrewsbury to Pulverbatch) bus services. It’s also providing links to the new residential developments at Oteley Road in Shrewsbury, not previously served by public transport.

Since its launch the service has seen a steady increase in passenger numbers – and received helpful feedback, which is now being used to improve the service.

These changes include:

Old Coppice and Lyth Bank

After considerable demand, the service is now available to residents and visitors living in the Lyth Bank and Old Coppice communities.Two stops have been added to Zone 1 which will be in walking distance for residents living in these areas.

Concessionary travel passes

A new mechanism for customers with a concessionary travel pass looking to use the service.

Passes, as before, will be accepted, and we encourage as many users as possible to download the app to book their journeys using their pass for free journeys.

However, any user that would like to use a concessionary travel pass will need to add a credit/debit card to their account in case they wish to add additional travellers to their booking.

On-demand and later bookings on the same day

A three-hour restriction on making a booking later the same day is being reduced to two hours, so that customers can receive more options of travel when using the service and have less time to wait if choosing to book on the day.

Councillor Ian Nellins, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member with responsibility for public transport, said: “Following the successful launch of the Connect On-Demand service back in December, the service has gone from strength-to-strength.

"Operating in areas such as Pulverbatch, Longden, Hook-A-Gate and Oteley Road we have seen an increase in passengers to the public transport network and considerable positive feedback from users, as well as constructive feedback that we are very keen to take on board as we look to expand and further improve the service.

“We would like to thank all our customers and those yet to join us through our launch period and our first operating year. The feedback provided has been incredibly valuable and we are really pleased with the positive engagement from the local community.

“We also aware that some passengers have opted to use the service rather than using private cars. This demonstrates that a reliable and flexible bus service will help to reduce traffic in Shrewsbury town centre.”

Speaking about the Lyth Bank and Old Coppice extension, Roger Evans, local Shropshire Councillor for Longden, said: “This is welcome news for the many residents living on Lyth Hill that have been asking for this new innovative service, using smaller buses that would be made available for them to use.

"Hopefully this is just the start of making public transport more accessible and better able to meet the needs of both residents and visitors.”

Further upgrades and expansions are planned for later in the year to provide the service in additional communities.

Under the new service people can book a journey using the Connect On-demand app – or by phone by calling 0345 678 9013 between 10am and 2pm, Mondays to Fridays. They can choose where they wish to be picked up, and when, and where they want to be dropped off.

For full details of the service, visit the Shropshire Council website.