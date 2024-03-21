Shrewsbury shopping centre to host pop-up store showcasing local creative talent

The Shropshire Growth Hub has partnered with The Darwin shopping centre in Shrewsbury and local business Buy-From to showcase a range of creative talent in Shropshire.

A pop-up artisan retail shop will feature at The Darwin from Monday, April 15 to Saturday, April 20 and provide an opportunity for eight local craftspeople to display and sell their unique products to Shropshire shoppers.

One of the vacant units at the shopping centre, next to Costa Coffee on the upper level, will be used for the showcase. The shop will be open from 10am to 4pm.

Anna Sadler from Shropshire Growth Hub said: “We support businesses in a variety of ways. We organised a pop-up shop like this in 2018, and it proved so popular that we wanted to repeat it and give an opportunity to eight more Shropshire businesses.

“Shropshire has a wealth of diverse creative companies and individuals. This showcase will feature crafts people from all over the county.

"We have everything from artists and illustrators to a perfumier creating vegan fragrances, a company which creates items through upcycling, another creating homeware, and a creator of original handcrafted jewellery.

“We are very grateful to have partnered with both The Darwin, who provided us with free retail space within the shopping centre, and Louise Welsby at Buy-From, who is helping to organise and promote the event.”