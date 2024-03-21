How do you rescue a tanker stuck in a sinkhole? 20 tons of stone and a few railway sleepers should do the trick
A tanker stuck in a sinkhole at Shrewsbury's weir has been removed after engineers completed an operation to free it.
The tanker had become stuck on Monday when workers from Shropshire Council were cleaning the towpath.
The back wheel of the vehicle had become lodged in a sinkhole.
Now the council has revealed how it freed the vehicle – by filling the hole full of stone, and using airbags and railway sleepers to lift the tanker before hauling it out.