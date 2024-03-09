Major disruption for Midlands to Shropshire transport with motorway work continuing for the weekend

The major routes into Shropshire from the Midlands are affected – with the rail line closed between Wolverhampton and Shrewsbury, while National Highways is also carrying out maintenance work on the motorway.

The work, takes place from 9pm to 6am, both tonight, and tomorrow.

The work affects both directions of the M54 between Junction 3 for Cosford and Junction Four for Shifnal and Telford Services.

An update from National Highways said it would involve 'carriageway closures, hard shoulder running, narrow lanes, and 50mph speed limit for structure maintenance works'.

Diversions will be in place where needed.