'Football rivals' arrested after 'brawl' in Shrewsbury street as drone footage captures 999 response

Police have confirmed that two men, aged 18 and 36, have been arrested on suspicion of affray following disorder in Shrewsbury on Friday night.

Officers were called at around 8.50pm after receiving reports of a group of men, believed to be football rivals, fighting on Ellesmere Road in Shrewsbury.

Harlescott resident Bob Griffiths said at around 9pm, the road seemed to have "erupted into a sea of angry voices", before breaking out into what sounded like a "full brawl".

Drone footage shared by Mr Griffiths from after the event shows multiple police vehicles blocking the road in Harlescott.

The two men were arrested as the group were leaving the area, and both men currently remain in police custody.

Shrewsbury Town Football Club are set to play Wrexham FC at the Croud Meadow on Sunday, January 7 with a 2pm kick-off.

Tickets for the hotly-anticipated derby match sold out almost immediately, after the FA Cup Third Round draw last month threw up a repeat of an English/Welsh derby that goes back decades.

A Shrewsbury Town Football Club Spokesperson said: "The club looks forward to welcoming both Shrewsbury and Wrexham supporters to our FA Cup fixture tomorrow.

"We know the vast majority of supporters will come to enjoy the game and create an atmosphere appropriate to the occasion. Any behaviour that risks spoiling that enjoyment will not be tolerated and will be dealt with robustly."

Superintendent Stu Bill, local police commander, said: “Anti-social and criminal behaviour ahead of, during, or after the match will not be tolerated and we take a firm approach to anyone who seeks to ruin the fun for the real football fans.

“For anyone that commits a football-related offence, we will look to apply for football banning orders which could prevent them from attending matches for a minimum of three years as well as other conditions, such as having to hand their passports in when the England team play abroad.

“There will be a large police presence around Shrewsbury, as we always have for high profile matches, to ensure the safety of everyone. If you have any concerns please speak to one of our officers who will be more than happy to assist.”

Police are asking the public to report any information or concerns leading up to this match, online at: westmercia.police.uk/ro/report