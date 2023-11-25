Video: Applause echoes around football stadium to honour four young Shrewsbury friends who lost their lives in crash

The club began the home game against Port Vale by asking a hushed crowd to take part in the applause.

Commentator Ryan Jervis called for the applause "For four young friends, Jeavon, Harvey, Wilf and Hugo, whose lives were suddenly and tragically taken just a few days ago."

A whistle sounded and the applause began, echoing around Croud Meadow and retaining momentum until the whistle to end clapping and begin the game.

Speaking before the game, town manger, Matt Taylor, said: "It's been a tough week for the community of Shrewsbury and we have to pull together. We have the opportunity to honour those young men. I can't begin to imagine how it feels for their families - I have a daughter of that age."

It comes as a fundraiser set up for the families of the four teenagers topped the £14,000 mark earlier on Saturday.