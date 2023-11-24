Woman died 60 years after working with asbestos as a teenage apprentice plumber - inquest

Collette Jennifer Breeze, nee Taylor, aged 76, of Ingleby Way, worked with her father and uncle as an apprentice plumber when she was 16, an inquest was told.

But she did not stay in the trade, as Shropshire senior coroner John Ellery was told that she was a retired classroom assistant when she died on November 16, 2023.

Mr Ellery, sitting at the Coroner's Court, at Shirehall, in Shrewsbury, on Thursday , heard that during her 12 months as an apprentice in 1963 Mrs Breeze had been working at schools and hospitals mixing asbestos to lag pipes.

"She was not aware of the risks and did not wear protective equipment," said Mr Ellery.

Many years later she became ill and was found to have malignant mesothelioma. She was placed into palliative care and died at home, the inquest was told.

Mr Ellery said that the family had been made aware of the fast track inquest procedure and were content for it to proceed in their absence.

The coroner concluded that Mrs Breeze died of an industrial disease.