Horror car crash that killed boys is latest tragedy to hit college after two other students died within weeks

The bodies of friends Jevon Hirst and Harvey Owen, both 16, Wilf Fitchett, 17, and Hugo Morris, 18, were found after a search on Tuesday.

The boys all studied at Shrewsbury College where two other pupils had also recently lost their lives just days apart.

Alfie McCormick, 18, and Ben Worrall, 17, died on early October, and many of the students at the college were said to still be grieving when the latest tragedy occurred this week, their local vicar has said.

Speaking to the Sun newspaper, the Reverend Charlotte Gompertz, vicar of a Shrewsbury church, said: “It is a huge sixth form college where all people go round here.

“They have had some tragedies over the last couple of months and this will be devastating for them.

“There were two deaths very recently, a motorbike accident and a suicide."

She continued: “This is a close-knit community and many of the young people have been at school together since they were four years old.

“It’s one of those places where everybody knows everybody.”

Ben Worrall was a "kind and funny" teenager was having "the best year of his life" before he was tragically killed in a motorbike crash on October 1.

The 17-year-old was involved in a collision shortly after midnight on the A458 between Rowton junction and Cardeston Park, near Shrewsbury.

His death saw an outpouring of grief for the Shrewsbury College apprentice bricklayer, with more than £6,000 being raised to support his family in an online fundraiser.

His mum, Vikki, shared her gratitude for that generosity, and a heartfelt tribute to her son.

She told the Shropshire Star: "We'd like to thank everyone who has been in touch with us, those who have sent messages and cards, also those who have donated to the go fund me page. We are astounded by people's generosity and support. It just goes to show the kind of lad Ben was, that everyone wants to help.

"He touched the lives of many in the short time we had him. Ben loved his motorbike, nothing could stop him. Between passing his driving test, getting a job, and finding a beautiful girlfriend, he said 2023 was the best year of his life, and that's how we will always remember him."

Just days earlier, college students were left reeling when Alfie McCormick, an 18-year-old A Level student at English and Welsh Bridge, took his own life.

In an open letter sent last month, Shrewsbury Colleges Group headteacher James Staniforth announced the tragic deaths of both boys to the educationa; establishment's students.

He said: "Alfie McCormick, an 18-year-old A-Level student at English and Welsh Bridge, tragically took his own life on Friday.

"Ben Worrall, a 17-year-old apprentice bricklayer was killed in a road traffic accident in the early hours of Sunday morning. Our thoughts are with their families and friends at this dreadful time.

"The loss of two members of our community in such a short period of time is devastating for us all. We are working directly with students and staff who are the most affected and have put in place a range of support measures for all our community.

"Students and staff have been encouraged to look out for each other and given guidance on who to speak to if they require support or if they are concerned about a friend or colleague."