Two-vehicle crash near Shrewsbury sees three checked over by paramedics

Fire and ambulance services rushed to the scene of a crash on the A458 in Bicton Heath at 1.46pm on Wednesday.

The incident, which happened at the junction with Gains Way Park, involved two hatchback cars.

Two fire crews from Shrewsbury attended the scene and worked to make both cars electrically safe.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called to reports of an RTC at the junction of Welshpool Road and Gains Park Way in Bicton Heath, Shrewsbury at around 1.45pm.

"Two ambulances and a paramedic officer were sent to the scene where, on arrival, crews discovered two cars had been involved in a collision.

"A man and woman from the first car were assessed by ambulance staff but did not wish to go to hospital so were given self-care advice and discharged at the scene.

"A second woman from the same car was not injured and was discharged at the scene. There were no other patients."