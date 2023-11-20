Gas smell detected as firefighters train at Shrewsbury bingo hall

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) crew from Shrewsbury Fire Station were conducting breathing apparatus training at Buzz Bingo in Castle Gates (formerly Gala Bingo) on Monday.

However, as crews conducted their training, a call came into fire control at around 4pm warning that the smell of gas had been detected at the bingo hall.

A spokeswoman for SFRS said: "I'm not sure it if was one of our crew that put the call in but we were there, so in the right place at the right time to investigate."

She added that a gas engineer had been called and was en route.