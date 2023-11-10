Man taken to hospital after reports of 'patient with gunshot injuries' in Shrewsbury
Emergency services were called to reports of a patient with gunshot wounds in Shrewsbury.
One ambulance and a paramedic also attended the incident on Mytton Oak Road, at around 7.11pm on Thursday.
When they arrived, the officers discovered a man with minor injuries.
He was treated at the scene before being taken to hospital for further treatment.
West Mercia Police have been contacted for more information.