Shropshire Star
Close

Man taken to hospital after reports of 'patient with gunshot injuries' in Shrewsbury

Emergency services were called to reports of a patient with gunshot wounds in Shrewsbury.

By Mark Morris
Published
Last updated
West Midlands Ambulance Service

One ambulance and a paramedic also attended the incident on Mytton Oak Road, at around 7.11pm on Thursday.

When they arrived, the officers discovered a man with minor injuries.

He was treated at the scene before being taken to hospital for further treatment.

West Mercia Police have been contacted for more information.

Similar stories
Most popular