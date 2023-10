SHREWS COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 04/11/2022 - Shrewsbury Weir, River Severn..

The alarm was raised at about 6.20am on Tuesday with reports of someone in the water off Sydney Avenue with emergency services quickly on scene.

Fire and Rescue crews from the town as well as from Baschurch and Wellington were sent to the area, close to the weir.

A spokesperson for Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "One male was rescued from water by crews and was cared for by the ambulance service."