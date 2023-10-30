Shrewsbury Quarry pool work completed but opening date 'unavoidably' delayed

Work to repair the Quarry's main pool has now been completed according to Shropshire Council.

Shropshire Council said that the main pool at the Quarry Swimming and Fitness Centre is now expected to re-open before the end of November.

The pool was closed in July 2022 after routine inspections found that corrosion had caused ceiling panels and ventilation units to become unsafe.

According to the council, contractors have now completed the "extensive repair and replacement" work required.

It said ceiling panels have been removed and new glazing and ventilation systems installed.

A statement from the authority said: "The work plan has followed a structured timetable; but it has been a complex process and it is now expected the pool will reopen before the end of November 2023."

It said the delay has been due to extra safety works being completed.

Robert Macey, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for culture and digital, said: “We understand there will be frustration at the delay, but we knew from the beginning that, because of the age and design of the building, this is a very complex project and that needed careful and appropriate management.

“While the pool was closed we decided to remove the diving board, that had also been inaccessible on safety grounds, and the boom, which was corroded beyond repair. Now this work has been completed, and once the poolhall has been cleaned, we will be able to reopen.

“Shropshire Council has invested more than £400,000 in these works and, although the delays have been disappointing, we are committed to making sure the building project is completed to maintain the health and safety of customers and staff, and so the main pool will be back in service for years to come.”

The council added that when re-opened visitors will also see some improvement to the changing areas.

A spokesman said: "Our operators Shropshire Community Leisure Trust have revamped the changing rooms and Shropshire Council has been able to re-purpose changing cubicles and equipment from the former Whitchurch Swimming Centre.