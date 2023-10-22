Christmas Ceilidh date confirmed for Shrewsbury Morris

Shrewsbury Morris has announced the date for its Christmas Ceilidh.

Shrewsbury Morris will be hosting the event in the main hall of Meole Brace School from 7.30pm on Saturday, December 2.

A spokesman for the organisers said: "Apart from lots of Christmas music the hall will be awash with hues of pink as this year the theme is ‘In the Pink’.

"From pink dresses, pink T-shirts or maybe just simple pink hair ribbons or shoe laces – the choice is up to you.

"Music will be provided by Pump Action the Shrewsbury Morris big band and dancers will be led through their paces by the well known local caller Bev Langton.

"It doesn’t matter whether you are first time ceilidh-goer or an experienced one – everybody will be catered for – young and old.

"Join us for an evening of fun, music and dancing."