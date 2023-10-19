Shrewsbury relief road: How planning meeting will work, who can speak and for how long

After nearly two years of delays the application is due to go before a specially arranged meeting of the authority's Northern Planning Committee at 2pm on Tuesday, October 31.
Shropshire Council has confirmed details of who will be able to speak – and for how long – when it decides on controversial plans for the North West Relief Road later this month.
After nearly two years of delays the application is due to go before a specially arranged meeting of the authority's Northern Planning Committee at 2pm on Tuesday, October 31.