New on-demand bus service to be launched by council

Shropshire Council get ready to launch its new on-demand bus service

The service, run by Shropshire Council, will initially cover two zones, with plans to expand the scheme across the county – on a zone-by-zone basis.

The Shropshire Connect On-Demand will replace the 544 – Shrewsbury to Lyth Hill, and 546 – Shrewsbury to Pulverbatch, services.

Both are paid for by the council but have, over a period of time, seen a reduction in passengers according to the authority.

It will also provide links to the new residential developments at Oteley Road in Shrewsbury, which are not currently served by public transport.

Under the new service people will be able book a journey by app or by phone, choosing where they wish to be picked up, and when, and where they want to be dropped off.

The service will pick-up and drop-off at locations within both zones, including Meole Brace retail park, Nuffield Hospital and allocated doctors’ surgeries.

There will also be additional drop-off and pick up points outside of the zones at Shrewsbury bus and railway stations, and The Square.

The service will operate from 7.30am to 6.30pm Monday to Saturday.

Single journeys will cost £2 for passengers over 19, £1.50 for those aged 5 to 19, with under-5s travelling for free. Concessionary passes, and school bus passes, will be accepted

A trial period for the first phase of the on-demand service will begin in late October and run until the first week of December.

During this period the service will operate alongside the existing 544 and 546 services – with passengers offered a free trial.

In the first week of December – the ‘go live’ date – the on-demand service will become fully operational, and will fully replace the 544 and 546 services.

A ‘Sigma 7’ 16-seat electric bus will operate in urban areas and offer a new experience for passengers, being the first fully electric bus operating in Shropshire.

Smaller low-emission ‘EVM’ diesel vehicles will operate in more rural areas.

A fully-electric eight-seater ‘Vivaro’ vehicle will also be used.

Ian Nellins, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member with responsibility for public transport, said: “The start of our new on-demand service is part of Shropshire Council’s commitment to reinvigorate public transport in Shropshire and I’m delighted that the new Shropshire Connect On-Demand buses will soon be hitting the roads.

"For many residents in Shropshire’s vast rural areas there are no local transport services to get them to work, leisure activities, medical appointments or college. This service strives to change that and provide a crucial link for residents requiring affordable access to essential services.​

“Connect On-Demand will also work in areas not supported by sufficient local bus services, providing them with essential transport to their nearest market town and links to existing local bus/rail services for onwards travel.

“I encourage people to take advantage of the free trial in November to see themselves how the service will operate, and the advantages it offers.”