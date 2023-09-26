Emergency crew scrambled to free small child locked in car

A fire crew was scrambled to release a two-year-old child who had become locked in a car.

Picture: Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service
One fire engine was sent from the station in Shrewsbury to Home Bargains in the town's Abbey Foregate at 3.02pm on Tuesday.

The crew used small gear to release the child and the incident was declared over at 3.30pm.

David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county.

