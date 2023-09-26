Emergency crew scrambled to free small child locked in car

One fire engine was sent from the station in Shrewsbury to Home Bargains in the town's Abbey Foregate at 3.02pm on Tuesday.
The crew used small gear to release the child and the incident was declared over at 3.30pm.
A fire crew was scrambled to release a two-year-old child who had become locked in a car.
