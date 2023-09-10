'Only ring 999 in emergencies' urges West Mercia Police as force hit by tech issues

The force is having problems with its phone lines and other forces have stepped in to help take calls.

The problem was first revealed at about 9pm on Saturday night.

On Sunday a spokesperson for the police force said: "We are still experiencing issues with our 999 and 101 phone lines and asking the public to only use 999 for genuine emergencies.

"Calls to 999 are being prioritised and neighbouring forces are assisting us with this.

"Our team are still working hard to resolve these issues.

"Our contingency plans are up and running and we are, of course, still responding to emergency incidents and officers remain visible and working within our communities.