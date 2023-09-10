'Only ring 999 in emergencies' urges West Mercia Police as force hit by tech issues

By Sue AustinShrewsburyPublished: Last Updated: Comments

People are being urged to only ring 999 for genuine emergencies as West Mercia Police's phone lines experience technical issues.

The force is having problems with its phone lines and other forces have stepped in to help take calls.

The problem was first revealed at about 9pm on Saturday night.

On Sunday a spokesperson for the police force said: "We are still experiencing issues with our 999 and 101 phone lines and asking the public to only use 999 for genuine emergencies.

"Calls to 999 are being prioritised and neighbouring forces are assisting us with this.

"Our team are still working hard to resolve these issues.

"Our contingency plans are up and running and we are, of course, still responding to emergency incidents and officers remain visible and working within our communities.

"Our technicians are working round-the-clock to resolve the issue."

Shrewsbury
Local Hubs
News
Telford
South Shropshire
Oswestry
North Shropshire
Bridgnorth
Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter covering the Oswestry/Mid Wales area and wider afield. Keen to hear your news.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News