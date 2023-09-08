Shrewsbury police arrest prisoner the day after his release

A prisoner has been arrested on the streets of Shrewsbury less than 24 hours after he was released from prison, West Mercia Police have said.

Police arrested the man the day after he was released from prison

The force announced that an early foot patrol in Shrewsbury town centre on Friday morning saw them arrest the male for breaching his Criminal Behaviour Order.

The man has now been arrested.

