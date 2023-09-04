Calls for more officers on the streets and a town centre police station

Daniel Kawczynski MP

Daniel Kawczynski says he has never received so many complaints on a single issue as he has had over the policing of Shrewsbury town centre.

And he said the problem of rough sleepers had never been so serious.

He will meet with John Campion on Friday to talk through his worries and says that unless there is a significant improvement he will ask for a debate in the House of Commons. He is also calling for a town centre police station to be opened.

The MP said: "The situation is serious and having a very negative impact on Shrewsbury. I have asked the Police and Crime Commissioner what measures he is putting in place to address the concerns of local people."

"My constituents are scared to go into the town centre at night and elderly people tell me they feel intimidated on Pride Hill at any time."

"The rough sleepers we have are not Salopians. They have come to Shrewsbury from all over the UK."

He has shared a letter from a constituent with Mr Campion that calls for more visible police presence on foot within the loop of the town to reassure the public and "properly exercise powers to those exhibiting drink/drug fuelled anti social behaviour".

It also calls on police to liaise with licensed premises not to sell alcohol to those under the influence of exhibiting aggressive behaviour.

In response to the calls Mr Campion said that West Mercia police already exercises regular patrols within the town centre but concurred that there could be a more visible presence.

"West Mercia has grown by 500 officers in my tenure, and I expect that the Chief Constable uses those resources to fight crime and improve public confidence in policing."

He pointed out that rough sleeping was not a crime.

One the subject of a town centre police station Mr Campion said that the Monkmoor Police Station was just 1.5 miles away.

"Emergency and Non emergency police presence in the Town Centre is absolutely deliverable from current locations, including using such facilities as the mobile police stations. That said, if there is an offer from a partners to host WMP Safer neighbourhood Team then we would of course consider it."

