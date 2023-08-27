Revellers at Shrewsbury Folk Festival soak in the fun despite the showers

Shrewsbury Folk Festival 2023.In Picture: Emma and James from Shrewsbury who are getting married this October..

More than 7,000 people have come to this year's Shrewsbury Folk Festival, which returned on Friday for four days of music and entertainment.

The West Mid Showground event is until bank holiday Monday and has drawn fans from "around the world" organisers have said.

With the weekend seeing an array of headline acts including Billy Bragg, Oysterband, the Red Hot Chilli Pipers and Moya Brennan.

And even the weather did not dampen people's spirits as the festival rocked into its second day on Saturday.

"Everyone is having a brilliant time," said Jo Cunningham from the festival. "We did have a few showers but it didn't dampen people spirits of any of the festival goers.

"There is a lot to do here with festivals for children, the kids club and lots going on, and the sun has just come out."

She said they have had festival-goers flock to Shrewsbury from not just across Shropshire but across Britain and "the world".

"People have come from all over, some from all over the world," said Jo. "There's something for everyone It is more than just folk music, we have an eclectic mix and some acts that you are not going to see anywhere else.

"On Friday we had Nordic band Dreamers' Circus who are playing in England for the first time and they had an amazing reception - people were crowded outside the marquee as there were so many people trying to see them."

She added that they have had dancers in Shrewsbury Town Centre to bring the fun to the people of the town.

The festival continues on Sunday when the likes of the Red Hot Chilli Peppers, former Fairground Attraction vocalist Eddi Reader, and singer-songwriter Billy Bragg take to the stage.