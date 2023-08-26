Shropshire Council has already made two thirds of planned £51m savings, report says

A new report to councillors says by the end of the first quarter of 2023/24, savings of £34.3m had either been made or were on track to be made, with “further work” needed to achieve the remaining £17.1m.
Shropshire Council has already delivered two thirds of its mammoth £51.4 million savings target this year, its finance chief has said.
