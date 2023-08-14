Two Shropshire artists gearing up for exhibition at The Bear Steps in Shrewsbury

Steve White

Artists Steve White and Vanessa Bentick will be exhibiting their work at The Bear Steps at St Alkmonds Place, in Shrewsbury from next Monday.

Vanessa is a full-time professional artist based in Harrow, previously from Shrewsbury, who trained at London Fine Art Studios and Leith School of Art, and most recently at The Institute of Education.

She is thrilled to be back in the town where she grew up to showcase her new collection of artwork, having previously exhibited at the Brick Lane Gallery and the Art Barn, Old Rectory in Warwickshire.

Steve is a former surgeon from Meole Brace who works from his studio at home and enjoys creating artwork which showcases the beauty of the Shropshire countryside.

He started painting at the age of 12 in Warwickshire where he grew up and since then has taken part in exhibitions in Nottingham, Oxford, London and Shropshire where he has lived for the last 30 years.

"Nessa's art is mainly seascapes based a lot in Scotland and a lot of mine is the Shropshire countryside, slightly abstract," Steve said.

"I'm very keen on the natural world so I have a lot based in gardens and I have done a lot of work there, as well as some work from Cornwall."