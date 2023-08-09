Traffic slow after two-car crash on A5 between Shrewsbury and Oswestry

Picture; Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service

The ambulance service says the woman was uninjured at the crash at the junction of the Shotatton Crossroad and Wolfshead Island in Shotatton, Shrewsbury at around 7.50am on Wednesday.

The patient was given self-care advice before being discharged at the scene.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called to reports of a road traffic collision on the A5 at the junction of the Shotatton Crossroad and Wolfshead Island in Shotatton, Shrewsbury at around 7.50am.

"An ambulance was sent to the scene where, on arrival, crews discovered two cars had been involved in a collision.

"There was one patient, a woman, requiring assessment by ambulance staff however, she was uninjured and so was given self-care advice before being discharged at the scene."

Traffic was reported to be slow on the A5 between Shrewsbury and Oswestry following the crash.

The fire service sent one fire engine from Baschurch to the junction of the A5 and the B4397. There were no reports of anyone being trapped.

When the crew arrived on the scene they found a collision involving two vehicles after reports one car was smoking. Crews used small gear equipment to make the vehicles safe.

AA Traffic News reported that the incident was first reported at 7.09am and traffic was slow both ways. It's website was showing traffic had returned to normal at 10am.