Building hit in two car collision

Two people were cared for by paramedics and there were concerns about a gas main being involved.
Emergency services responded to 999 calls to the collision on the Welshpool Road in Bicton Heath just after 9.30pm on Friday .
Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said two fire crews and an operations officer went to the scene.
"The incident involved two saloon vehicles one of which had struck a building. Vehicles have been made safe by fire service personnel," a spokesperson said.
"Two people were left in the care of the ambulance service."
Engineers from a utility company were also on scene.
The fire service said crews were on scene until 10.50pm.