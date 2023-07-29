Building hit in two car collision

A building was hit when two cars were involved in a collision in Shrewsbury.

Two people were cared for by paramedics and there were concerns about a gas main being involved.

Emergency services responded to 999 calls to the collision on the Welshpool Road in Bicton Heath just after 9.30pm on Friday .

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said two fire crews and an operations officer went to the scene.

"The incident involved two saloon vehicles one of which had struck a building. Vehicles have been made safe by fire service personnel," a spokesperson said.

"Two people were left in the care of the ambulance service."

Engineers from a utility company were also on scene.

The fire service said crews were on scene until 10.50pm.

