New neighbourhood crime fighting teams launched in Shropshire and Worcestershire

South Worcestershire team pictured with the Police & Crime Commissioner John Campion and the Chief Constable Pippa Mills

The county's police force has today launched the first of its new Neighbourhood Crime Fighting Teams (NCFTs), funded by Police and Crime Commissioner John Campion.

A total of 55 officers are being recruited to the five NCFTs across the force area, with a sergeant leading a team of constables in each of the Local Policing Areas (LPAs).

The NCFTs will be working hard to keep persistent offenders off the streets and reduce levels of high impact crimes such as anti-social behaviour, drugs, major thefts, and criminal damage.

South Worcestershire and Shropshire are both leading the way with new teams in place and the teams for Herefordshire, North Worcestershire and Telford will be in place from September.

Chief Constable, Pippa Mills, said: “We never underestimate the reassurance police visibility gives to our communities.

"These new teams increase the numbers of dedicated officers in your area, with a focus on tackling the crimes that impact you the most where you live.

“The officers forming these teams have a clear and unwavering commitment to keeping you safe from harm and will be proactive in targeting offenders – as has already been seen from their results in the first few weeks they’ve been in place.

“Complementing the work of your Safer Neighbourhood Teams, the teams give us increased resources to focus on the crimes that have the biggest impact on you and issues such as anti-social behaviour.”

PCC John Campion said: “I am delighted to see two new Neighbourhood Crime Fighting Teams already serving the communities of South Worcestershire and Shropshire, with three more to follow in September covering the whole of West Mercia.

“Following my investment which has seen officer numbers reaching record levels in West Mercia, these first-of-a-kind teams in West Mercia will be fast-responsive units working in the heart of communities tackling the issues that matter to you.

“The teams are another example of my commitment to listen and deliver on your calls for more visible and accessible police officers, as I continue to ensure your police force has the resources and tools it needs to deliver a more secure West Mercia, as set out in my Safer West Mercia Plan.”

DI Dafydd Jones, from the Shropshire Local Policing Area, said: “Introducing the NCFT will have a positive impact on local policing, which give our SNTs more support in tackling crimes within their communities.

“I am looking forward to working our new NCFT officers here in Shropshire, giving us the resources to target more prolific offenders and ultimately making our communities safer.”