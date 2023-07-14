'Wild West' concerns as businesses warn over Shrewsbury anti-social behaviour

Businesses have warned the situation is putting people off coming to the town.

Major concerns have been voiced over the “escalating” problems of people drinking, taking drugs and intimidating members of the public in the town centre – with one business owner describing Pride Hill as “the Wild West”.

The comments are summed up in a stark letter from the Shrewsbury Business Improvement District (BID) to Shropshire Council, which warns the town’s economy is being seriously impacted as people are increasingly avoiding the area.

The letter has been submitted ahead of a meeting of the council’s cabinet next week, when members will vote on whether to extend an existing public spaces protection order (PSPO) on the town centre for a further three years.

A report to cabinet recommends the extension is agreed, with extra powers added to help crack down on “aggressive begging”, drug-taking in public toilets and playing music on speakers.

In its response to the council’s consultation on whether the PSPO should continue, the BID says: “Anti-social behaviour and low level crime in Shrewsbury town centre has escalated in the last three years to a point where it is having to have a serious impact on the atmosphere and economic vitality of the town centre.

“An escalation in crime and anti-social behaviour affects businesses all over the town centre, not only in the immediate vicinity of particular incidents.

“Clear feedback from businesses is that it is negatively impacting upon the economic potential of our Shrewsbury and often creates an unwelcoming trading environment that discourages repeat visits, and reduces dwell time and footfall.

“Shrewsbury BID is therefore strongly supportive of the renewal of the town centre PSPO for a further three years.

“Additionally we fully support all new measures proposed with the aim of reducing anti-social behaviour in the town centre.”

A selection of comments from business owners are quoted at the end of the letter.

One says: “The homeless people in the local area are a threat to my team and my business. I have had staff quit as they have been threatened or harassed.”

Another reports that they frequently find drug paraphernalia and human waste on their steps, and have people smoking cannabis directly outside their front door.

One show owner says they have been a victim of criminal damage on multiple occasions, and adds that rough sleepers regularly urinate and leave syringes in their doorway overnight.

Other responses include comments that the behaviour “is affecting business and residents daily”, and that customers have reported that it “puts them off shopping in Shrewsbury”.

The council’s cabinet will decide whether to extend the PSPO at a meeting next week.

The existing order, which is set to expire on July 31, bans people from leaving personal belongings unattended and urinating or defacating, and requires people to stop drinking if required to do so by police or council officers.

Anyone causing anti-social behaviour can also be told to leave the area and not return within 48 hours.

Refusal to comply with the order can result in a fixed penalty notice of £100 or a fine of up to £1,000 upon prosecution.