Investigation ongoing over late-night break-in at village Co-op store

Police say investigations are ongoing over a weekend raid at a county convenience store.

The front of the Co-op in Bomere Heath on Saturday morning.
The Co-op in Bomere Heath was closed on Saturday following the incident – but did re-open the same day.

Police have now said they were called to the location at around 1.30am on Saturday.

A spokesman for the force said: "On arrival officers found the door had been forced open and items from the store had been taken.

"No arrests have been made. Investigations are ongoing."

The force added that it could not make any comment on the items taken due to the ongoing investigation.

A spokesman for the Co-op has appealed for anyone with information about the incident to contact the police.

The store was targeted in 2019 when thieves unsuccessfully tried to steal a cash machine.

