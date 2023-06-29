Step forward for ambitious Shrewsbury town centre regeneration plans

An artist's impression of how the plans could look

Design and communication teams have been appointed in a step forward for the Smithfield Riverside regeneration project in the town.

The ambitious plan for the area between Darwin Centre, Roushill and the River Severn will see the demolition of the Riverside and Pride Hill shopping centres, and the creation of new offices, housing and leisure attractions.

Aiming to be completed in 2028, the initial proposals were adopted last year following a period of public consultation.

Council bosses say the project is part of the wider plan to attract new visitors, residents and workers into Shrewsbury and grow the economy, with Smithfield being used to "reconnect this underused area to the rest of the town centre".

Shropshire Council and its development manager, RivingtonHark, have appointed FaulknerBrowns Architects to lead on the design, who are tasked with bringing together a high-quality outline masterplan.

Representatives from Shropshire Council, RivingtonHark and FaulknerBrowns Architects

The firm has designed multiple flagship projects, such as the Guinness Quarter in Dublin and The Goodsyard in East London.

Ben Sykes, partner at FaulknerBrowns Architects, said: “We are thrilled to be working with Shropshire Council on this vision for the future of the Smithfield Riverside site.

“The project is an exciting opportunity to respond to the unique setting and architectural heritage of Shrewsbury, with a mixed-use masterplan for new homes, workspaces, leisure and public spaces that celebrates the riverside and better connects the site back to the town centre.”

Alongside FaulknerBrowns, landscape architects Spacehub have been appointed to design a new public realm and open up the area between the Darwin Centre and the River Severn.

Counter Context, a specialist communications, PR and engagement company based in Sheffield, has been appointed as lead stakeholder for engagement and public consultation for Smithfield Riverside.

Harriet Knowles, director at Counter Context, said: “We are delighted to be appointed on Smithfield Riverside. Shrewsbury is already a beautiful town and this ambitious masterplan will give the town centre an altogether new dynamic and take it to even greater heights.

"Our role on the project is to ensure that the public, local businesses and other key stakeholders get a genuine opportunity to help shape the masterplan.

“The fact that we’ve been brought in right at the start of the design process demonstrates a genuine commitment from both Shropshire Council and RivingtonHark to ensure meaningful engagement and consultation throughout the development of the scheme.”

Lezley Picton, leader of Shropshire Council, said: “We are incredibly excited about the future of Shrewsbury town centre and our vision to regenerate the Smithfield and Riverside area is at the very heart of that.

"We are bringing together an expert development team who cover all aspects of urban regeneration to work alongside our talented team at the Council.

“Utilising the team’s sector knowledge and experience, we are confident of delivering a transformational masterplan for the town.”

Dean Carroll, Shropshire Council’s cabinet member for growth, regeneration and housing added: “Smithfield Riverside is an opportunity to not only transform this area of the town centre but act as a catalyst for future investment and growth across the whole of Shropshire.

“We are looking forward to developing the outline masterplan over the coming months and engagement with key stakeholder organisations is set to begin in the coming weeks.”