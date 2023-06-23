Redundancy fears as Shropshire Council could scrap its pest control service

The Shirehall. Shrewsbury

The council has confirmed that it is consulting staff over the future of the department. A spokesperson said staff could be re-deployed in other departments.

Figures show Shropshire Council was called out to deal with 3,711 rat infestations from 2020 to 2022. Last year there were 1,330 rat call-outs - 247 more than 2021.

The council is looking to make savings across the board after it was revealed that it has set a target of saving £51.390m to deliver a balanced budget for 2023/24.

The Local Government Association in a recent progress review of the finances said: "The council has very little remaining in its general reserves to cushion the impact of under-delivery, and will require the delivery of at least 95 per cent of these savings in order for it to avoid depleting its reserves to a level which seriously jeopardises its financial solvency."

Councillor Lezley Picton, the Conservative leader of the council, said the authority will meet the target.

There are currently four pest control officers that work the length and breadth of the county responding to requests from both individuals and businesses.

They deal with a large variety of 'pests' when appropriate including: ants, bed bugs, fleas, cockroaches and other crawling insects; flies and flying insects, mice, rats and wasps.

There are charges for the service ranging from a £35 call-out charge and £65 for clearing two wasp nests to several hundred for bed bugs in a large house.

Shropshire Council also provides a pest management service for businesses involving regular visits.

Councillor Richard Marshall said: “The service area is being consulted with, but no decisions have been made.”