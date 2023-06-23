The Pride flag being flown outside Shirehall

Currently the council has one flagpole in front of Shirehall, in Abbey Foregate, Shrewsbury, on which the Union flag can be seen flying most days.

But the authority’s flag flying policy stipulates that when a different flag is being flown to commemorate another occasion, it will temporarily replace the Union flag.

The petition is now calling for this to be rectified by the addition of a second flagpole.

The petitioner says: “The Guildhall in Frankwell has three flagpoles outside yet the council headquarters on has one.

“By only having one flagpole at Shirehall, the Union flag is often lowered and temporarily replaced with alternative flags.

“The Union Flag should always be flying and having a second flagpole will facilitate this along with being able to fly other flags for particular reasons.”

Under the current policy, the flag is replaced with the Shropshire Flag when the full council is sitting, and on Bligny Day to commemorate the King’s Shropshire Light Infantry battle on June 6.

It is also flown at half-mast on the day of the announcement of death and day of the funeral following the death of a councillor, former councillor or “other prominent citizen of the county”.

On St David’s Day, St George’s Day and St Andrew’s Day the national flags of Wales, England and Scotland respectively are flown.

A rainbow flag is flown during Shrewsbury LGBT+ History Festival in March, on the International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia, Lesbophobia and Transphobia on May 17 and for part of Pride Month in June.

Other flags flown on designated commemorative days include the US flag, Commonwealth flag and UN flag.

The policy says requests for other flags to mark specific occasions will be considered on a case-by-case basis by the chief executive.

It says: “Any such flag will be in place of the Union flag, as it would be inappropriate to fly such flags under the Union flag.

“Should an event requiring the flying of the Union flag occur during that period, that event shall take precedence.”